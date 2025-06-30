Alleged victims warn YSRCP cadre against supporting former MLA

Tadipatri: A viral social media message warns YSRCP activists against supporting former MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy, allegedly from victims of his actions.

While respecting YSRCP supporters’ rights to display party symbols, the message claims victims are seeking justice for Pedda Reddy’s alleged atrocities, including illegal physical attacks and false criminal cases against them, including women. It warns that anyone seen with or supporting Pedda Reddy will be photographed and considered an opponent.

The message clarifies that the issue is with Pedda Reddy, not YSRCP, urging activists to reconsider their support. It names individuals like Ramesh Reddy, Akula Nagi Reddy, Ambati Raghavender Reddy, Fayaz Basha, and Bhaskar Reddy, who are allegedly cooperating with investigations. Ramesh Reddy reportedly demolished an illegally constructed building, confirming its unauthorized status. Municipal and Registration officials found Pedda Reddy’s residence violates regulations, with a survey revealing a two-cent land encroachment and no proper building plan.

The message accuses Pedda Reddy of misusing power to falsely imprison TDP leaders, including former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy, causing undue suffering. It concludes with a stern warning: from now on, anyone associating with or supporting Pedda Reddy will be treated as an enemy. The message, titled ‘Kethireddy Pedda Reddy Victims’, is circulating widely on social media.