Alliance MP candidate files papers amid much fanfare

Visakhapatnam: Taking out a rally, TDP candidate for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat M Sribharat submitted his nomination papers to Visakhapatnam district collector and returning officer here on Monday.

Before participating in the rally that saw a huge participation of party supporters, the MP candidate offered tributes to NTR and Dr BR Ambedkar statues.

Speaking on the occasion, Sribharat mentioned that he aspires to take measures to control pollution in Visakhapatnam through smart technologies. He assured he would work towards setting up the railway zone, stop privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, among others.