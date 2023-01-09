Alliance no sin but why secrecy: Sajjala

Tadepalli: Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said people should be alert about the political leaders who are approaching them in various disguises.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters at Tadepalli on Monday, he said that the political parties opting for alliance is no sin but questioned the need for secrecy. "It is an attempt to give a chaste look to an unholy alliance," he remarked.

It is not wrong to go for alliance like in Kerala or with the NDA at the Centre, he pointed out. Referring to the call for unity of opposition, he said that they were calling for unity without any ideological basis. He challenged the opposition parties to show one clause in the GO No 1 which is intended to take away the rights of people.

Ramakrishna Reddy demanded TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan to come out openly about what they had discussed for two hours in-door in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Coming down heavily on the meeting, the YSRCP leader said the whole exercise was meaningless since they are the reason for the death of innocent people in stampede. In fact, Pawan should console the families of the victims who died in the road shows of the TDP, he said.

He made it clear that the YSRCP is not at all afraid of the opposition parties but the response was only to explain the facts to people. Both the leaders appear to be trying to bring the two castes together. Whoever forms alliances, there should be clarity and openness, he said.

Naidu and Pawan should have studied the GO banning roadshows, meetings on public roads in the three hours of their meeting instead of wasting time. The government is ready to give clarification on the GO if they point out any issue that is against the rights of people, he said.

The opposition leaders should clarify whether the communists are also joining their alliance which would make everything clear to the YSRCP which still enjoys 50 per cent of the vote bank.