Alliance, YSRCP corporators argue over expensive projects

Visakhapatnam : A majority of arguments at the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting centered upon various decisions taken by the previous YSRCP government. Commenced with 46 main agenda points on Wednesday, the council meeting witnessed heated arguments between the YSRCP and alliance party corporators.

Led by Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, the alliance corporators raised objections over the projects taken up by the previous government. Hike in salaries for outsourcing staff, approvals of sports complexes and other development projects were being questioned as there were several lapses in the projects.

“The sports complexes were handed over to private operators and they have become out of reach for the common man,” they pointed out.

The alliance and Left party corporators demanded formation of a committee to look into the lapses of various projects taken up by the YSRCP government and how they can be made accessible to the common man.

While attending the GVMC council for the first time, TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao noted that there is a need to revamp the corporation. He stressed that funds should be utilised under the supervision of council members.

Also, he highlighted that steps should be taken to ensure participation of council members in the smart city initiatives.

MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivasa Yadav appealed to the council to consider shifting the Gnanapuram wholesale vegetable market to the vacant site at Arilova. There is a need to focus on development works and night shelters in the south constituency, he mentioned. Responding to the council members, GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar assured that their issues will be looked into at the earliest.