Allocate more funds for Kurnool development: AIYF

Kurnool: All India Youth Federation (AIYF) state secretary N Lenin Babu has said it is very unfortunate that the public representatives are least bothered to speak about district development during the Assembly session. He demanded the leaders to seek allocation of more funds for the development of Kurnool district on all fronts. With the demand, the AIYF leaders staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Monday. Addressing the gathering, Lenin Babu said though Kurnool was the first capital of united Andhra Pradesh, it was lagging far behind in education, medicine and employment sectors. Despite two MPS and 14 MLAs in the district, none of them are speaking a word about the construction of Vedavathy, Gundrevula and Siddeswaram projects. The leaders were totally failed to seek funds for the construction of these projects, he pointed out.

Lenin Babu said though the Finance Minister hails from Kurnool district, funds are not being allocated for developing the district. It is very unfortunate that not even a single factory has come up in Kurnool so that employment could be generated to the educated and unemployed youths, he stated. The University was also set up for the sake of its name. Neither the University is being developed not new courses are being introduced, alleged Lenin Babu.

Pointing out the scarcity of doctors at Kurnool government general hospital, he demanded the government to immediately fill up the vacant doctor's posts besides developing the hospital on the lines of KIMS hospital. He demanded the government to construct Vedavathy and Gundrevula projects to meet the drinking water needs of the people of Kurnool during summer season. If the leaders fail to seek release of funds, then they will stage a protest in front of their houses.

Another leader Puli Sekhar urged the government to reopen the paper mills at Kurnool and Nandyal. He also said the government should generate more employment under the NREGS to stop migration of people in the district. AIYF district president K Srinivasulu, organising secretary Puli Sekhar, leaders Beesanna, Chandrasekhar, Rajeev, Vishnu, Ravi, Chinna, Sudhakar, Seshanna, Anil Kumar and others participated in the protest.