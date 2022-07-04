Alluri Sitaramaraju will be remembered forever, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Alluri Sitaramaraju will always be remembered and was an inspiration to the country. Modi unveiled the statue of Alluri Sitaramaraju in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. He said that he is lucky to come to the holy land where Alluri was born and lauded him.



He said that the struggles of freedom fighters did not belong to one region and they made sacrifices for the freedom of the country, Alluri Sitaramaraju was one of the prominent ones. He said that Alluri brought Adivasis together and revolted against the British. Modi said that Alluri's struggles from birth to martyrdom should be known to all who are a symbol of bravery and courage of the tribals. He reminded that the youth played a prominent role in the freedom struggle and opined that even in the current situation, youth should take new opportunities to take India forward.



In his speech, he mentioned the names of prominent people of AP such as National flag designer Pingali Venkaiah, Kanneganti Hanumanth, Potti Sriramulu, Kandukuri Veereshlingam, and Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, and praised the services. He said that it is the responsibility of everyone in Nava Bharat to fulfill the dreams of heroes. The prime minister claimed that after coming to power, they are providing a Minimum Support Price for 90 products manufactured by the tribals.



He said that all facilities are being provided to benefit the development of tribal districts and assured that institutions with the highest educational standards are being established in backward areas.