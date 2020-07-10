Amalapuram: Scope for aqua production abundant

Amalapuram: Fisheries department has celebrated National Fishermen Day and felicitated Adarsha fisherman here on Friday under the aegis of fisheries department joint director P Koteswara Rao.



Later, he said fisheries department is playing key role in the development of the state and producing marine wealth as per expectations of the government. There are abundant scope for fish and aqua production in the district.

The department is implementing many schemes for fish growers and advised fish growers to avail the schemes judiciously. Quality in production is important, he added.

Fisheries department assistant director RVS Prasad, development officers Chinna Venkat Rao, Gopala Krishna leaders Chellyboyina Venu, V Rambabu, B Panduranga, Ramana Raju and others were present.