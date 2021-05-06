Top
Amara Raja Batteries company gets relief in Andhra High Court, suspends closure notices

Amara Raja Batteries companies led by TDP MP Galla Jayadev, has got a sigh of relief in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday

Amara Raja Batteries companies led by TDP MP Galla Jayadev, has got a sigh of relief in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday. The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has recently ordered the closure of the Amara Raja Batteries plant in Chittoor district. However, these orders were challenged in the High Court by the Amara Raja management.

The court, which heard the arguments, directed the industry to implement the PCB instructions by June 17. The court directed the PCB to re-inspect and report on the industry after June 17 and adjourned the next hearing to June 28.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board has issued closure notices to Amara Raja Batteries Limited. APSPDCL has been directed to suspend power supply. The units in Noonegundlapalli and Karakambadil in Chittoor district have been ordered to close in connection with Amara Raja violating environmental permits and conditions.

