Amara Raja Energy & Mobility wins Golden Peacock Award

Tirupati: Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd (ARE&M), formerly known as Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, a comprehensive solutions provider in the Energy & Mobility space, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability’ in the Automotive Ancillary sector for the year 2023. This award is a recognition of Amara Raja’s dedication to sustainability and environmentally friendly manufacturing practices, among other commendabvle efforts.

The award was presented to Prashant Tiwari, Chief Sustainability Officer of Amara Raja Group, during a ceremony in London.

ARE&M has installed approximately 52.1 MW of renewable energy infrastructure and reduced 21160 tons of GHG emissions through energy efficiency initiatives in FY 2023. Jayadev Galla, Chairman and Managing Director of ARE&M, expressed his satisfaction with the award, stating, “At Amara Raja, our commitment to sustainability is reflected through our responsible business practices.

We lead by example in our own operations and have partnered with customers and suppliers to enable a low-carbon society, preserve resources and promote social progress. This prestigious award is a true reflection of our commitment to environmental stewardship”.