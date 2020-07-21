Amaravati: 4,806 people rescued in week-long op

Amaravati: The state government's "Operation Muskaan Covid-19" phase-six was concluded with great results on Tuesday, July 21 at state police headquarters in Mangalagiri. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the efforts of the police department in Operation Muskaan Covid-19, which aimed to protect the street children from getting affected by the pandemic. A total of 4,806 people were rescued through the operation.



As a part of this operation, state police traced out the child labourers and orphans wandering on roads, bus stops and railway stations and other places and takes them to nearby hospitals for getting them tested for coronavirus, and will also unite the missing children with their parents.

Speaking on the occasion, director general of police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang said that the week-long campaign of Operation Muskaan Covid-19 from July 14-20 became a huge success.

Sawang said that police had saved thousands of children through this operation. He said that police had also reunited missing son who went missing four years ago with his mother as a part of the operation.

"We were able to save a lot of people from Covid-19 through this campaign," said the DGP.

Sawang congratulated the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for taking Operation Muskaan a challenge and saving lives of children.

The DGP spoke to the rescued children and their parents, from different districts through teleconference.

He also congratulated the teams working for Operation Muskaan, who moved forward with coordination and achieved the target.

Sawang said 4,806 people were rescued through the operation and 278 children were rescued from working as child labour.

He said that out of the 4,806 rescued children, 73 belonging to other states and 4,703 street children with addresses had been handed over to their parents.