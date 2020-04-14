Amaravati: Adani Foundation contributes 2 crore to CMRF

Amaravati: Adani Foundation contributed Rs 2 crore to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund as the nation fights its battle against the COVID-19 outbreak.



Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced the contribution on his twitter handle on Monday and highlighted the efforts being taken by the Centre and State governments to prevent the spread of the virus, a communiqué said here on Monday. Apart from this, Adani Foundation has extended its reach and sanitised the villages nearby its ports.

The Group is producing masks in large numbers and has equipped the Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences (GAIMS) to provide treatment to COVID-19 patients.