Amaravati: Anil Kumar Yadav accuses Naidu of 'creating rift' among regions

Amaravati: Water resources development minister P Anil Kumar Yadav accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of trying to create rift among the regions for his political gains over Krishna river projects.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Monday, the minister said TDP leaders of Prakasam district wrote a letter seeking withdrawal of proposal to increase the capacity of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) at Srisailam from 44,000 cusecs to 80,000 cusecs only to create rift among the people of different regions.

The minister said the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government completed the works of Veligonda Tunnel-1 on a war footing and the works of Tunnel-2 will be completed by 2023 and water will be released to Prakasam district. He questioned what has Naidu done for the development of the region during his tenure.

Terming TDP as Telangana Desam Party, the minister said TDP leaders are echoing Telangana leaders' version and Naidu has been following dual policy on Krishna river water issue. He said Telangana has constructed illegal irrigation projects during Naidu's government and he didn't object them to compromise over cash for vote case.

The minister also slammed TDP for propagating false information on laterite mining and asserted that it was laterite and not bauxite mining. He said bauxite mining took place during TDP government and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has not allowed bauxite mining after coming into power.