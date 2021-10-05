Amaravati : APPSC to go for manual evaluation of Group I papers

Amaravati : AP Public Service Commission secretary P S R Anjaneyulu said that respecting the High Court order, the commission has decided to get the Group-I (Mains) answer scripts valued manually within three to four months.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, the APPSC secretary said the commission acted fairly and transparently in the whole evaluation of answer scripts and had only adopted the digital evaluation due to the existing pandemic situation.

The decision was widely publicised well before the examinations and it is only in the best interest of candidates and to complete the process as early as possible, he explained.

The secretary said certain candidates who could not qualify in the written examinations moved the High Court questioning the commission's decision to go for digital evaluation of the answer scripts.

The court also passed the order on the ground that the candidates were not given prior intimation of the commission's decision to adopt digital valuation.

It may be noted that the High Court last week set aside the results of Group I (Mains) examinations held in December 2020 and directed the APPSC to get the answer sheets evaluated manually.