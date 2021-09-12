Amaravati: Chandrababu Naidu slams YSRCP for 'grabbing' lands of Muslim family

Amaravati: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed concern that the common people of Andhra Pradesh had become victims of attacks and settlements on a daily basis ever since the YSRCP government came to power in the State.

Naidu said that there were 'alarming reports' of how a relative of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy grabbed the lands of a Muslim minority person named Akbar Bhasha in Kadapa district.

Chief Minister's relative Tirupal Reddy was stated to have encroached on the minority family's lands at Mydukur in the Chief Minister's own district.

In a statement here, the TDP chief condemned the manner in which some police officers were ignoring their khaki duty but getting involved in the civil settlements in the State these days.

It was atrocious that a CI, who was loyal to YSRCP leader Tirupal Reddy, had threatened and forced Akbar Bhasha to sit in the police station.

During this time, the land-grabbers sowed saplings and started cultivation illegally in Akbar's lands.