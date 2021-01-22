Amaravati: Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das appeals to SEC for revised polls schedule

Amaravati: Principal secretary of panchayat raj Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and commissioner M Girija Sankar met State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar here on Friday evening and handed over a letter written by chief secretary Aditya Nath Das to state election commissioner.

The chief secretary requested the SEC to consider the possibility of a revised schedule for panchayat elections as per the High Court order which stipulated that the parties in the case should make all endeavour to ensure that both programmes (elections and Covid vaccination) are conducted smoothly and successfully.

The chief secretary urged the SEC not to proceed further and await the hearing of the Supreme Court in the matter so that all concerns could be legitimately taken care of and the schedule conducive to both the processes is accordingly worked out.

He said that the state government was committed to help smooth conduct of elections to panchayat raj bodies after duly inoculating poll personnel including police, revenue staff.

The chief secretary requested the SEC to consider the plea in the interests of health of people and public interest.