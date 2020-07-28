Amaravati: Dalit capital land donor dies of heart attack

Amaravati: Gochipata Nagulu, a Dalit farmer who donated 95 cents of land for the capital city of Amaravati, died of a heart attack in his native village Malkapuram in the capital region here on Tuesday. The Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi joint action committee leaders Siva Reddy and Tirupati Rao paid tributes to the deceased farmer and consoled his family members.

Tirupati Rao said that the family members of the farmer should not get disheartened and the JAC would extend the support to them. He said that the farmers, who donated their land for the capital city, had been agitating for Amaravati. However, after the announcement of shifting of the capital city, they are depressed over the issue.

Dalit JAC leader Gaddam Martin Babu described the death of Nagulu as "murder by the government". The Dalits were half dead when the GO 41 was cancelled and they had been finding it hard to digest when the government ordered that the land should not be sold or purchased. Nagulu is survived by two daughters who are yet to be married and they do not have even a house, he said and demanded the government to come to the rescue of the family of Nagulu.