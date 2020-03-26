Amaravati: Domestic returnees to be quarantined

Amaravati: People returning from Telangana and other adjoining states will either be kept in quarantine centres for 14 days or they have to return to those states, announced the state government on Thursday.

A health bulletin issued by the health, medical and family welfare department said the people coming from other states must be kept in quarantine for 14 days.

On the other hand, the state government has already taken 44 people into Nuzvid quarantine centre, after they entered Krishna district from Telangana. Tense situation prevailed at Garikapadu check-post, which was the entry point into Andhra Pradesh from Telangana. Some people returned to Telangana without coming into AP from the checkpoint, said the CM office. In addition, around 200 people were allowed to go to their houses in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to his counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana and requested him to cooperate in solving this inter-state problem. On the other hand, people who have been coming to AP from Telangana are facing severe security restrictions and were forced to wait at the check-posts for several hours.

More than 200 people coming from Telangana were stranded at a checkpoint at Tadigadapa in Dachepalli in Guntur district,. Even women, girls, old-aged people were there among the stranded people, according to sources.

Officials at AP Secretariat said that the vehicles coming from Telangana state are being sent back from the border itself. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy strictly ordered the officials not to allow anybody into the state during the lockdown period.

It is estimated that at least 5,000-6000 people would come from Telangana to AP if the both governments allow.

Officials in AP are allowing the people, who have valid health emergency documents and proper permissions from authorities concerned.