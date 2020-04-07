Amaravati: Dr Reddy's donates 5 crore for Chief Minister Relief Fund

Amaravati: Pharma giant Dr Reddy's Labs donated Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) and the cheque was handed over by Dr V Narayana Reddy of Dr Reddy's Labs to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney at the Secretariat here on Tuesday.



Principal adviser to the Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam was also present. Dr Reddy's also extended relief material to 10,000 workers in the state on Tuesday.

The distribution of relief material extended by Dr Reddy's was flagged off at Amravati by home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Ajeya Kallam, Guntur district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar and V Koteswaramma, Chief Executive Officer of Connect to Andhra. Many other senior government officials were also present on the occasion.

The total material include one lakh kg rice, 10,000 litre oil, 10,000 kg dal and 10,000 kg salt along with 20,000 packets of vermicelli. Each family would receive a food packet consisting of 10 kg rice, one kg dal, one litre oil and one kg salt along with two vermicelli packets. The food packets will be distributed by Connect to Andhra.

The support extended by Dr Reddy's will help these 10,000 families that means around 50,000 workers, during this difficult time of lockdown due to the outbreak of Covdi-19. All the government officials were highly appreciative of the efforts undertaken by Dr Reddy's.