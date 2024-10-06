Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 to be Held on October 22-23

The state of Andhra Pradesh is set to host the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 on October 22-23 at the CK Convention Center in Mangalgiri. This two-day event will bring together experts and enthusiasts in the field of drone technology, providing a platform to explore innovations and solutions.

State Secretary for Infrastructure and Investments, S. Suresh Kumar, announced the details of the summit, emphasizing its significance. He mentioned that all preparations for the event are in full swing, with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu attending as chief guests.

The summit will feature a Drone Hackathon for enthusiasts, where participants will have the opportunity to compete for cash prizes. The first prize winner will receive ₹3 lakh, while the second and third prize winners will receive ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively.



In addition to the hackathon, a large-scale drone exhibition will be held, demonstrating how drone technology can be used to address real-world challenges. Experts from across the country have been invited to share their insights and present cutting-edge solutions in this rapidly growing field.



AP Drones Corporation Chairman and Managing Director K. Dinesh Kumar added that this prestigious event aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a hub for drone innovation and development.

