Live
- Hyderabad Toofans eye success in new era of Hockey India League
- I Will Usher in Indiramma Rajyam with Development” - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
- UFC 307: Pereira extends dominance with record-setting win over Rountree Jr
- BJP will win in Haryana, says Manoj Tiwari, dismissing Kejriwal's 'double-engine' remarks
- Islamabad tense as PTI continues protest amid uncertainty over KP CM's whereabouts
- Rajanth Singh lauds armed forces for rescuing 2 foreign mountaineers from U'khand
- BJP's double-engine means inflation, corruption: Arvind Kejriwal in AAP's Janta ki Adalat
- Medvedev beats Arnaldi under roof in Shanghai, doubles matches cancelled due to rain
- Gujarat: Cotton cultivation rises by 9 lakh hectares in two decades
- Kiran Choudhary dismisses Haryana exit polls, says BJP will form govt
Just In
Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 to be Held on October 22-23
Two-Day Event at Mangalgiri CK Convention to Showcase Drone Technology
The state of Andhra Pradesh is set to host the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 on October 22-23 at the CK Convention Center in Mangalgiri. This two-day event will bring together experts and enthusiasts in the field of drone technology, providing a platform to explore innovations and solutions.
State Secretary for Infrastructure and Investments, S. Suresh Kumar, announced the details of the summit, emphasizing its significance. He mentioned that all preparations for the event are in full swing, with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu attending as chief guests.
The summit will feature a Drone Hackathon for enthusiasts, where participants will have the opportunity to compete for cash prizes. The first prize winner will receive ₹3 lakh, while the second and third prize winners will receive ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively.
In addition to the hackathon, a large-scale drone exhibition will be held, demonstrating how drone technology can be used to address real-world challenges. Experts from across the country have been invited to share their insights and present cutting-edge solutions in this rapidly growing field.
AP Drones Corporation Chairman and Managing Director K. Dinesh Kumar added that this prestigious event aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a hub for drone innovation and development.