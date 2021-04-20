Amaravati: Employees demand WFM facility on rotation basis

Amaravati: Shocked over the death of four of their colleagues due to Covid-19, employees of the State Secretariat have urged the government to permit them to work from home.

The Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Employees' Association and Amaravati JAC leaders submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary demanding work from home facility.

In a letter submitted by Secretariat employees association president K Venkatarami Reddy, who is now in home isolation, stated that the spike in cases and death of four of the employees has caused unease among the employees.

He said that the government should allow work from home facility to 50 per cent of employees on a rotation basis. Amaravati JAC leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and YV Rao said sanitization of Secretariat premises should be improved by allotting additional funds.

They demanded 14-day quarantine holidays for those who were tested corona positive. The association leaders appealed to the government to sanction work from home facility to employees.