Amaravati farmers gives a bandh call, police enforce 144 section

Tullur DSP said that Section 144 and 34 of the Police Act is in force in all villages in the Amravati area of ​​the AP capital. Farmers are advised to manage their concerns peacefully. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the law. He said the protest could be launched without causing trouble to the public.

Today, schools, businesses, government offices and hotels have been shut down in the wake of farmers' calls for bandh in 29 villages in the capital. Farmers and laborers will be launching relay hunger strikes in Velagapudi.

Relaue hunger strike will go on at village secretaries in 29 villages from Saturday. On the other hand, the police are heavily deployed in the capital. Tight Security was set up heavily in villages within the capital. Three additional SPs, 10 DSPs, 20 CIs and 30 SIs are monitoring the Law and order.

The farmers of Amaravati took to the streets to protest against the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's announcement of rooting three capitals to the state. They demand full fledged capital be at Amaravati.