Amaravati farmers Maha Padayatra in Rajahmundry today, YSRCP to hold a public meeting

The Maha Padayatra undertaken by farmers from Amaravati to Arasavalli demanding to retain Amaravati as the capital of AP reached its 37th day and has arrived in Rajahmundry city. The Padayatra has started from Paper Mill in the morning and ends at Morampudi in the evening. Farmers of Amaravati will walk a total of 8 kilometers today.



On the other hand, YSRCP organized a huge public meeting at Azad Chowk, where the farmers Maha Padayatra will be held. YSRCP leaders of Rajahmundry organised a huge public meeting in support of the decentralisation of development.



Meanwhile, the Jana Sena ranks expressed solidarity with the Amaravati farmers' padayatra in Rajahmundry. Jana Sena leaders and cadre in large numbers reached the Rajahmundry paper mill junction in support of the farmers' march. On the one hand, arrangements are being made for the decentralization meeting, while on the other hand, Jana Sena leaders and BJP leaders have expressed their support for the Amaravati Farmers' Padayatra.