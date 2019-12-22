Amaravati farmers move HIgh Court, the petition to be heard on February 3

Farmers from Amaravati have approached the High Court seeking a verdict on the order of the state government to continue construction works in Amravati. The AP High Court will hear the petitions filed by farmers on February 3 next year. The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the High Court under the name of Capital Writ Protection Act. The PIL is expected to be heard on February 3 next year. The petition will be heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice M Venkata Ramana, Farmers' Organization Petitioner Danekula Rama Rao said.

Farmers who have given his valuable farmland for the construction of the capital city of Amaravati has asked the High Court to instruct the state government to continue the development work that was stopped. Attorney General Ambati Sudhakara Rao joins the state and central government as defendants. Among the respondents in the Capital, Farmer Protection Consortium pill was Jai Singh, Secretary of Home Ministry, Principal Conservator of Forests of India, Government of India, Chairman of CRDA and General Secretary of AP Governance.

Rama Rao said that they had asked the High Court to issue a mandamus writ on these actions taken by the state government. They have also requested the High Court to include the recommendations of the committee headed by Expert Committee GN Rao. They claim that the current actions of the AP government are illegal, arbitrary and contrary to the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Contrary to the provisions of sections APCRDA sections 46, 52, 57, 58 and 60 other sections that G Bhanu Prakash, Krishna, Rama Naidu of velagapudi village also notified according to the Capital City Master Plan and Amravati pending works be done,

Flood Mitigation Reports published by APCRDA and Amaravati Development Corporation Limited. Advocate Karumanchi Indranil Babu said the petition would come up for hearing on January 24. Petitioners in the PIL have asked the court to order the state government to regulate the course of hill-dwelling and milk-farming.