Amaravati: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expresses shock over gas leak incident

Amaravati: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed deep shock and anguish at the incident of leakage of gas occurred at LG Polymers unit in RR Venkatapuram village near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of Thursday.

The Governor enquired with the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over telephone about the incident and the relief and rehabilitation measures being taken by the district administration and deploying of the NDRF teams to speed up rescue operations. The CM informed the Governor that the rescue and relief operations were taken up on war footing basis.