Amaravati: High Court asks government to file affidavit on capital shifting

Nelapadu (Amaravati): The full bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Justice A V Sesha Sai and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy on Friday directed the Advocate General to file an affidavit regarding the shifting of the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam in 10 days. The bench was hearing the public interest litigation filed by Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti secretary Gadde Tirupati Rao.

Advocate General S Sriram stated that Bills pertaining to the shifting of the capital were passed by the Legislative Assembly in January 2020 but were referred by the Legislative Council to a select committee.