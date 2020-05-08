Amaravati: High Court issues notices to State, Centre governments

Nelapadu (Amaravati): The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday took up suo motu the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and issued notices to the state and the Central governments.

The High Court sought explanation from the governments as to why such a harmful chemical industry was set up in a highly populated locality. The notices were returnable by a week.

At least 10 persons died and several hundreds of persons were hospitalised after toxic gas Styrene escaped from a chemical factory LG Polymers owned by the South Korean MNC LG Group located near the port city of Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday.