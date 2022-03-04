Amaravati Judgement: Overwhelmed, farmers bow before High court

Vijayawada: Celebrating legal victory after 807 days of agitation, the Amaravati capital region farmers, most of them women, performed Ksheerabhisekam (cleansing with milk) to Nyayadevata (Goddess of Justice) and bowed down before the High Court hailing the judgement delivered in their favour. The farmers of around 30 villages of Amravati capital region celebrated the verdict in their respective villages offering sweets to people and raising slogans in support of Amaravati.

Speaking on the occasion, a woman farmer said that they were subjected to humiliation and police excesses while staging protests seeking retention of Amravati as capital. Describing the judgement as a victory for five crore people of Andhra Pradesh, she said the government should develop Amaravati in at least for now taking into consideration wishes of people as well as court decision.

Another woman while terming the judgement as a victory of all, advised the Chief Minister to develop Amaravati as capital to win the confidence of people. She appealed to him to respect the Constitution.

Former Union minister Renuka Chowdary saluted the farmers of Amaravati region for their prolonged struggle to achieve victory. She said governments should understand that farmers are more powerful.

Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar demanded an apology from Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to Amaravati region farmers. He said as a result of confusion on Amaravati capital, more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore investments was diverted to other states.

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said the Chief Minister should develop Amaravati capital honouring the High Court judgement. He said the Central government should also extend financial support for development of Amaravati.

BJP leader Vishnukumar Raju described the judgement as good one ensuring justice to Amaravati farmers. He said the state government deceived Amaravati farmers and added that the judgement has full of clarity. The BJP will always be supporting Amravati and Amaravati farmers, he asserted.

AP Congress committee president Sake Sailajanath praising the judgement said that the 807 days of agitation of Amaravati region farmers yielded results with HC judgement. He said that the state government should develop Amaravati respecting the High Court order.

Meanwhile, reacting to High Court judgement, minister for municipal administration Botcha Satyanarayana said the state government was still committed to decentralisation of administration. Pointing out that the government had already repealed the three capitals bill, he questioned what is the benefit of the judgement. He alleged that the TDP is committed to promoting its real estate business in Amaravati region.