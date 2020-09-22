Amaravati Land Scam: Andhra govt. moves Supreme Court against High Court's stay on probe

YS Jagan government has taken a key decision regarding the Amaravati land scam issue. The government has moved Supreme Court challenging Andhra Pradesh High Court's decision of suspending the probe into the case of former Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas and filed a special leave petition in the court on Monday. The petition sought to quash the stay granted by the High Court. The petitioner contends that the imposition of stay on the investigation of the case will likely to lead to tampering of crucial evidence.

The petition said that the media was barred from reporting the FIR. "Despite the petitioner did not question the FIR, the court also issued orders against Dammalapati Srinivas and others those who did not move to court," petition reads. A large scale insider trading scandal took place in Amaravati. The petition alleges that persons in key positions misused their power. The petition sought the lifting of the ban on the media from publishing and broadcasting the FIR details of the case.

The petition alleges that the case related to capital lands and that the former AG misused his authority and bought the lands. The former AG had reported to the high court that a case had been registered against him out of political revenge. Earlier, FIR was registered at 9 am on the 15th of this month while the High Court had issued stay orders on the investigation the same evening.