Amaravati: Ministers at home, attends domestic work as well as official works

Amaravati: The public representatives in the State have been staying most of the time at the house, unless it is needed to attend the public work. Even their family members also strictly stay at the houses.

The women MLAs and Ministers spend time by preparing food and serving their family members, engaged in other domestic work. On the other hand, the majority of the men MLAs and MInisters stick to the news channels and other channels.

At the same time, the mobile became the most important tool for almost all the MLAs and Minister for both to render service as well as for time pass.

For instance, Minister for Information and Public Relations, Transport Perni Venkatramaiah spending his time at his house by attending phone calls, walkie talkie messages, monitoring the lockdown at Machilipatnam in particular and State in general. He is participating even in the cleanliness works of the Machilipatnam Municipality, from where he is representing. Reacting to this correspondent, he said that he asked his wife, son and mother to stay at home. They even not coming out to purchase even vegetables and other essential commodities.

He said that they have sufficient groceries for next three to four weeks and hence no need to come out of the house. At the same time, they have been cultivating the vegetables at their home itself, hence they did not come on to streets to buy vegetables. He said that most of the time, his family members spend time by watching the TV, interacting with relatives over phone and spending time for some kind of chit chat in the house among the members.

On the other hand, he is mostly attending the calls across the State and addressing the problems of the people. Since he is a minister, he has been getting calls on various problems from the public, like farmers calling him to allow their vehicles to transport agriculture produce, patients requesting to provide medical assistance and like that.

He said that he reduced the time for groceries purchase at Machilipatnam Municipality. Now, the people in the Municipality are allowed to purchase essential commodities between 6 am to 9 am only instead of till 1 pm. As he is attending the public works, he did not face a problem of how to spend time in a day. He said that there are 50 Ward Secretariats in Machilipatnam and continuously getting calls from somewhere on various public problems. He said he has been attending them too.

On the other hand, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita who is also one of members in the Group of Ministers on Coronavirus monitoring committee has been attending domestic works, preparing food and serving it to her family members in her leisure time. At the minister's house also, they asked their domestic workers and other employees to stay at their homes. Even she allowed only skeleton staff at her house for her security and the remaining police staff engaged in Coronavirus prevention and lockdown duties.

MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has been staying at home in his constituency, Mangalagiri from the day one onwards. Except in the times of work, he remains at the house. He too asked his workers to stay at their respective houses.

YSRCP MLA and APIIC Chairperson RK Roja has been creating awareness among public by releasing videos on social media. She released different videos, in which she prepared food, asked people to stay at home and others.