Amaravati: NGOs seek details of PRC report

Amaravati: The talks between the government employees associations and the state government on PRC (pay revision commission) report remained inconclusive on Thursday. The leaders of various associations met general administration department (GAD) principal secretary Sasibhusan Kumar at the Secretariat here on Thursday and submitted a memorandum seeking revealing of the contents of PRC report.

Later, speaking to the media, AP JAC chairman Bandi Srinivasa Rao said they demanded revealing of the contents of PRC report and membership details of joint staff council. He said the CMO officials informed that discussions are going on over PRC report. The principal secretary expressed his inability to reveal the PRC report.

He said the employees JACs requested the former president of the JAC Venkatrami Reddy to extend his cooperation to solve the demands of employees.

He said the state government was offering government advisor post to Venkatrami Reddy which is creating several doubts among employees.

Amaravati JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said they are unable to understand why the state government is maintaining secrecy on PRC report. They have to study the PRC report to check whether their demands were included in the report or not, he said and adding that they are going to raise the PRC issue in joint staff council meeting scheduled to be held on November 12. He alleged that some persons are trying to divert the issue while they are insisting on PRC report.

Meanwhile, principal secretary of finance convened AP civil services joint staff council meeting at 2 pm on Friday at the Secretariat here.

A letter informed that the principal secretary finance had decided to convene a meeting with the members, association of joint staff council to discuss various issues, grievances related to employees.

It may be noted that government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said recently that the PRC process had started and chief secretary Sameer Sharma was discussing the issue with Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. He said that the state government will make an announcement on this issue.