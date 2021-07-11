Amaravati: No illegal mining in state, says Gopal Krishna Dwivedi

Amaravati: Principal secretary, mines and geology department, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, refuted allegations of illegal laterite mining activity in the state. He said permission was given for mining of 5,000 tonnes as per court orders.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, the principal secretary said six laterite mines in Visakhapatnam district have mining permission.

The lease period of one mine has expired, there was no mining activity in two mines and there were no approach roads for two other mines.

Dwivedi said the Indian Bureau of Mines gave a report on laterite mines in the state in 2004. The state government gave permission for mining as per the guidelines of Geological Survey of India.

The denial comes following TDP leaders' visit to the mining areas in Natavaram mandal of Visakhapatnam on Friday where they staged a protest alleging illegal bauxite mining under the pretext of laterite excavation.