Amaravati: Officials directed to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour

Amaravati: Chief secretary Nilam Sawhney directed all the special chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and all the district collectors to implement the orders on Covid-appropriate behaviour by giving instructions to shops and establishments, shopping malls, function halls, resident welfare associations, movie theatres and Rythu Bazaars to nominate a supervisor to monitor physical distance, proper wearing of mask and availability of soap and water or sanitiser and ensure the implementation of orders on Covid-appropriate behaviour.



There is a need to inculcate the Covid-appropriate behaviours such as wearing of mask, maintenance of physical distancing and frequent hand washing as new normal to keep the virus away, she said.

All village and ward secretariats need to ensure display of posters and flexies in front of their premises. Likewise, all government offices and institutions shall display posters on Covid-appropriate behaviours inside their premises from state-level up to village-level. She recalled that the state government has distributed three reusable masks to each person in the state. Their usage in a proper way needs to be re-emphasised during house to house visit.

Emphasising the use of Arogyasethu, she said that as on Friday there are around 77 lakh Arogyasethu users in the state. It is estimated that there are 1.3 crore smartphone users. During house-to-house visit campaign, GSWS volunteers need to sensitise the households about Arogyasethu app.

The state government is conducting Covid tests in every government health facility. This will be continued and extensive publicity shall be given.

Mask wearing to be mandatory: The chief secretary said that as most of the economic activity opens up slowly, wearing of mask in all public places need to be mandatory. No Mask-No Entry should be rule to all public places including schools, colleges, malls, shops, offices, commercial and industrial places will be permitted only after hand sanitisation, upon wearing of a mask and duly maintaining physical distancing. All types of public transport shall also have the same rule.