Amaravati police to sue Pawan Kalyan for obstructing police duties

Amaravati Police are preparing to file a case against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. There is a possibility of the police registering a case under...

Amaravati Police are preparing to file a case against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. There is a possibility of the police registering a case under various sections on Pawan. Police say Pawan violated Section 144 and 30 when he toured the capital's villages on Tuesday. They also say that he has hindered police duties. Police say they will file a case against Jana Sena.

Pawan Kalyan, who toured Amaravati villages on Tuesday, was blocked by police while on his way to the Mandadam. Pawan was on his way from Krishnayapalem and was stopped by the police at the Venkatapalem check post.

As the CM is in the Secretariat, the police have advised Pawan to directly move to Tulluru to which he sat on the road and held a protest against the police. Later he toured the capital villages on foot.

