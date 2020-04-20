Amaravati: Puja rituals now a click away

Amaravati: Various temples in the State have come up to offer religious services online for devotees. The devotees could place orders on the websites of respective temples for online services in personal absence.

As suggested by the devotees, the priests will perform religious events in their name, gothram at the temples.

The major pilgrim centres like Kanakadurga at Vijayawada, Kanipakam Varasiddi Vinayaka, Annavaram Satyanarayana Swamy, Kakani Sivalayam and other temples like Dwaraka Tirumala, Simhachalam, Penuganchiprolu have been offering these services.

The office of the Executive Officer of Annavaram Devastanams informed that the Satyanarayana Swamy vratam in absence of the devotees is being provided at Rs 500, and Rs 1200 is charged for the Nithya Kalyanam, Ayush Homam for Rs 2,000, Sahasra Deepalankarana Seva for Rs 300 and Chandi Homam on every Friday for Rs 558 are charged.

The temple authorities informed that they have been sending the visuals and photos of the religious events to the devotees on whose names the services have been performed.

Meanwhile, Padma Movva, Commissioner, Endowments Department instructed the major temple authorities in the State that, Arjita Sevas to be booked through online and such e-sevas to promote in social media through online streaming, without deviating the customs and traditions of the temple.

Authorities of various temples also prepared plans to dispatch of prasadams, Kumkuma, Vibhooti, Chandan and others to the devotees through postal agencies, once the postal services are in operation.

All the executive officers of the major temples are instructed to open an official account on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to propagate the temple activities and to deny the bad propaganda against their institutions.