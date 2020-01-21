Amaravati row: Police deploy extra forces in capital region
Highlights
With the passing of the three capital bills in Andhra Pradesh assembly on Monday night, there is a tense situation in the capital region
Amaravati: With the passing of the three capital bills in Andhra Pradesh assembly on Monday night, there is a tense situation in the capital region. Following the bandh call given by the Amaravati JAC, the police have increased extra forces in the citing the danger of a backlash from people
Till yesterday there were only 10,000 police personnel to keep guard the villages. On Tuesday the number has gone up by 2000 making the force stronger with 12,000.
The farmers and women are expressing their decry, stating they had been treated like terrorists.
