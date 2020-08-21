Amaravati: Sagar Mala pact to benefit AP youth says Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is to reap the benefit of vast employment opportunities in the maritime sector even as the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed digitally between the ministry of shipping and the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship on Thursday.

This partnership will provide vast employment opportunities and better prospects to the youth of coastal areas. This MoU would reinforce the commitment of Coastal Community Development under the Sagar Mala programme of the ministry of shipping, Union minister, Mansukh Mandaviya said after the MoU.

The ministry aims to nurture the skilled manpower for the development of ports and maritime sector of India to compete globally by training the local communities of the coastal areas.

The AP government last year constituted Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMD) at Visakhapatnam, which will manage the development of all port and shipping related projects in the state, to facilitate fast-track growth of maritime sector.

Official sources said that the board is all set to get down to the business of improving the skill sets of the youth in the industry. With the MoU signed now between the ministries of shipping and skill development, AP gets an opportunity to improve the job prospects of the coastal youth.