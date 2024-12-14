District-Level Science Exhibition Concludes: 26 projects selected for State-level exhibition

Nagarkurnool: The district-level science exhibition held at Little Flower High School in Nagarkurnool concluded on Friday. Students from various schools in the district presented innovative projects that captivated everyone’s attention. The projects focused on themes such as advancements in information and communication technology, eco-friendly materials, health and hygiene, transportation, historical development, and mathematics.

A total of 512 science projects were displayed by students from different schools. District Education Officer (DEO) A Ramesh Kumar attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest during which he highlighted the importance of such exhibitions in nurturing students’ hidden talents. He shared that over 10,000 students visited the exhibition over three days.

The DEO announced that 26 projects have been selected to represent Nagarkurnool district at the State-level science exhibition, which will take place in the last week of the month. These include seven junior-level projects, seven senior-level projects, one science seminar project, and one teaching-learning material project. Additionally, ten projects were shortlisted for the INSPIRE-MANAK Awards at the state level.