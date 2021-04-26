Amaravati: Scan charges at pvt diagnostics fixed

Amaravati: With complaints of private hospitals fleecing Covid-19 patients in the name of diagnostic tests like CT scan and HRCT tests across the State, the government on Sunday fixed the charges for these tests.

Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said that henceforth, these centres should charge only Rs 3,000 for Covid tests in private scanning centres.

The minister said that if any hospital or diagnostic centre violates this rule and demands more money, people can lodge a complaint by calling 1902. The government would not only levy penalties on those centres but will also cancel their licence. The minister directed the scanning centres to provide bills for the scanning charges.

The minister said the private scanning centres should upload the details of those tested positive for corona. He said the private hospitals should provide beds to Covid patients after scanning, if any one tested Covid positive.