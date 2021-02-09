Amaravati: State govt panel to probe Tejaswini death

Amaravati: The state government has set up a panel to investigate the death of Tejaswini, an engineering student who committed suicide as she could not pay her college fee.

Education minister Audimulapu Suresh expressed sadness over the death of Tejaswini, 20, who was studying in a private engineering college in Prakasam district.

Incidentally, the college management harassed the student over delay in paying her tuition fee.

According to Suresh, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took up the issue seriously and ordered a detailed inquiry.

Similarly, students unions have also demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Reacting to the student's death, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu questioned what the government was doing when the girl was not in a position to pay fees.

"The suicide of BTech student Tejaswini in Ongole for not being able to pay fees has hurt my mind. This is the most unfortunate thing," said Naidu.

The TDP supremo questioned as to what happened to the fee reimbursement scheme and alleged that the state government wasted time on schemes such as Nadu-Nedu.

He claimed that many youth were committing suicide due to loss of hope. "The government should solve students' issues immediately, including extending help to Tejaswini's family," demanded the opposition leader.