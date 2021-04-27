Amaravati: State-level task force for Covid control

Amaravati: The government issued orders forming a State-level task force committee and district-level flying squads for containment, control and prevention of Covid.

The State level task force committee is formed with Satish Chandra, Spl Chief Secretary, Higher Education as chairperson, K S Jawahar Reddy, K V Ravindranath Reddy, K V Rajendranath Reddy, Anil Kumar Singhal, K Bhaskar and Ravi Shankar as members.

District Collectors have been directed to form district-level flying squads with representatives from Drugs Control Administration, Vigilance and Enforcement and Medical and Health Department.

The flying squads must inspect the hospitals frequently and ensure implementation of Covid guidelines.