Amaravati: State Teachers Union slams teachers deployment at liquor outlets

Amaravati: State Teachers Union (STU) condemned the State government for deploying teachers at wine shops.

It demanded to relieve teachers from the duties at wine shops with immediate effect, in a press release on Tuesday. STU also opposed engaging teachers in Covid-19 surveys in urban areas.

Ch Joseph Sudhir Babu, president of STU, AP, said that the teachers were directed to serve at ration shops, Rythu Bazaars, check-posts, quarantine centres and Covid-19 patients survey. He explained that a teacher suffered with a hand fracture while discharging duties at a quarantine centre at Nellore. Another teacher died due to heart stroke after attending volunteer duties in Chittoor district.

Many teaching staff across the State have been suffering with various health problems, particularly after they were engaged in coronavirus prevention duties, he explained.

Despite rendering all these Covid-related services, the teachers were not getting full salary and not covered under the health insurance schemes like any others, he lamented.

The STU also pointed that the government violated the rules by appointing teachers in other duties. Except population enumeration, the teachers should not be engaged in any other duties, he said.