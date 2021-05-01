Amaravati : State to buy 13 lakh doses in May

Amaravati : The state government will purchase 13 lakh doses of Covid vaccines in May as per Central government's direction, according to principle secretary of medical and health Anil Kumar Singhal. He said the vaccines include 9,91,700 Covishield and 3,43,930 Covaxin doses.

Addressing the media persons here on Friday, Singhal said 15,291 Remdisivir injections were available in private hospitals, including 5,645 injections supplied by the government.

In government hospitals, 30,559 Remdisivir injections were available, he said. The principle secretary said the state government was keen on monitoring the health of those who are in home isolation.

An IAS officer was appointed as nodal officer to monitor the supply of medicine kits to those in home quarantine. The government had decided to purchase oxygen tankers to meet the present demand, he said adding that in the past 24 hours 437 tonne of liquid oxygen was supplied.

He said that the Central government committee allotted 9 oxygen tankers to different states, including two tankers to AP. He said the Covid care centres were strengthened.

Singhal said that vaccines will be given to those above 45 years of age and there will be no vaccination for 18-45 years of age from May 1.