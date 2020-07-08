Amaravati: Swaraj Maidan to turn into Ambedkar memorial

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday eased out three retired bureaucrats holding crucial posts in the CMO and re-allocated the subjects to serving IAS officers, making Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash the establishment head.

An internal CMO order was issued Wednesday, wherein retired IAS officers Ajeya Kallam, P V Ramesh and J Murali have been divested of their posts in the CMO and the subjects they were looking after were re-allotted to other officers.

Kallam, who retired as the state Chief Secretary, was once the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister during Jagan's initial days in the post, but the former subsequently fell out with the latter, official sources said.

Same was the case with Ramesh, who was continued as Additional Chief Secretary to the CM after retirement last year. Ramesh was the main person handling COVID-19 management in the state till now.

To facilitate speedy execution of the work, the Swaraj Maidan, which was under the control of the Irrigation department, has been transferred to the Social Welfare department.

