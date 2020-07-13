Amaravati: TDP flays anti-industry policies of the State government

Amaravati: The State government failed to create employment opportunities and pushed the youth into troubles, criticised TDP AP president K Kala Venkata Rao on Sunday. In a statement, he said that the State government did not encourage industry, trade and business for the last one year and that resulted in a negative impact on employment.



Venkata Rao said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to keep his promise of securing the Special Category Status (SCS) to the State and creating more jobs. He wondered why Jagan could not exert pressure on the Centre during the last one year despite having strength of 22 Lok Sabha MPs.

He said while the Chief Minister promised to release a job calendar every year, he had removed 3 lakh jobs in the first year itself. A new conspiracy was now being hatched to remove the outsourced and contract jobs.

This Chief Minister could not give one single permanent job to any unemployed youth in the last 14 months of his rule, Kala added.

The TDP leader also pointed out that not a single industry has come up in State during the last one year nor there were any efforts made to bring in investments.

In fact, the ruling party's anti-industry policies were driving away investors, he said.