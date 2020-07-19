Amaravati: TDP forms fact-finding panel to probe attack on Dalit judge

Amaravati: TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Saturday accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government of adopting an repressive attitude towards the Dalits and weaker sections in the state ever since it came to power in 2019.

He deplored that there was no justice to Dalit judge Ramakrishna in Chittoor district despite his fight against attacks on him physically and also his fundamental rights. Even now, the ruling YSRCP was harassing and pursuing a witch-hunt against him.

Addressing a press conference here, Ramaiah said panchayat raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy exposed his brutal mindset towards Dalits in general and judge Ramakrishna in particular. It was unbecoming of the minister to describe the Dalit judge as an 'insane person'. Despite his humble beginnings and poor background, Ramakrishna studied and worked hard to rise in his professional career but the ruling party leaders had destroyed all his opportunities.

The TDP leader said that a fact-finding committee led by former minister Parasa Venkata Ratnam was on its way to visit judge Ramakrishna at his residence and enquire about the details of how he was harassed by the ruling party right from the beginning of his career.

Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy, who is currently AP Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman, did not deserve that post considering the way he had caused the suspension of Ramakrishna after having harassed him for decades. Justice Reddy should be removed from the post if the YSRCP has any respect for the rights of the Dalits.