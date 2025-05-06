Amaravati to become world class city with dynamic CM: Rajeev Jain

Vijayawada: Rajeev Jain, former DG, (PIB) and former spokesman MoHUA & MoPNG, Govt of India, highlighted the stupendous progress being made in Amaravati, which is on course to become a World Class City. Interacting with media during his visit to Vijaywada on Monday, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been pro-actively engaging with the Central Ministries and Government of India to facilitate Amaravati being constructed as a world class capital city.

Talking about the urban transport schemes, Rajiv Jain informed that suitable steps have been taken for the proposed Vijayawada Metro Rail Project consisting of around 38 km Rail Network and also Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Projects.

Rajiv Jain informed that under PM-eBus Seva, around 750 (Fully airconditioned electric buses) have been allocated to Andhra Pradesh. These E-buses will contribute in ensuring a pollution free transport infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.

Under Smart Cities Mission (SCM) – More than 84% of the projects worth of Rs 5,701 crore have been completed in the Smart cities of Amaravati, Kakinada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam.

Under Prime Minister Street Vendor Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) – Andhra Pradesh has performed extremely well with a disbursement of 103% and is ranked third among 18 long states wherein disbursement rate is 90.8% while the disbursement rate of Andhra Pradesh is 103.08%. The target for AP was 3.3 lakh beneficiaries, whereas the actual loan applications sanctioned under PMAY-U is already more than 3.50 lakh.

Under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation AMRUT & AMRUT 2.0, funds to the tune of Rs 589 crore have been released to AP and DPR has been approved for 367 projects exceeding more than Rs 6,200 crore, he added.