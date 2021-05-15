Amaravati: Training for new sarpanches on massive sanitation from May 17

Amaravati: In an attempt to equip the newly elected sarpanches to keep up the sanitation in their respective villages, a training programme for eight days on massive sanitation for sarpanches will be held from May 17.

Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Girija Shankar in communiqué to the chief executive officers, district panchayat officers, project directors of DWMA and district coordinators throughout the State said that in the present pandemic situation, the government has decided to implement Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam programme which is a massive sanitation programme in all village panchayats with the active involvement of newly elected sarpanches.

The training would commence from May 17 through zoom conference with all the newly elected sarpanches. The training programme would cover two districts per day.

The officials were directed to organise the facilities like venue and uninterrupted power for the training programme.