Amaravati : Unanimous elections challenged in High Court

Amaravati : A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed with the AP High Court challenging unanimous elections to local bodies. An NGO, Chittoor People's Action Committee (CPAC), has challenged the Rule 16 of the AP Panchayat Raj Act.

The PIL was taken for consideration by the bench headed by the Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C Praveen Kumar which issued notices to the State Election Commissioner and the AP government in this regard.

The petitioners contended that non-conduct of the elections was tantamount to denial of the voter's right because of the single nomination filed. As the Election Commission has already filed NOTA option to the voter, election must be held even if a single nomination is filed, they maintained.

However, it may be recalled that the AP High Court had last year ruled that the option of NOTA could not be there when there is a single candidate contesting in the local body elections.

The candidate shall be declared elected unanimous, the Chief Justice Bench comprising Chief Justice J K Maheshwari and Justice B Krishnamohan said then.

Hearing PILs seeking provision of NOTA even in case of a single candidate, the bench said there was no such provision and asked the petitioners to approach the Centre, State and the Chief Election Commissioner for making such a provision in the relevant laws.