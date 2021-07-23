Amaravati: VIT-AP School of Law signs MoU with Wordict-IP

Amaravati: VIT-AP School of Law signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wordict-IP virtually at the VIT-AP University premises on Thursday, according to a communiqué from the university.

Vice-chancellor of VIT-AP University Dr SV Kota Reddy after signing the MoU addressing the gathering said that the university was committed to establish centres of excellence in intellectual property, new emerging technologies and law and other centres of excellence to encourage the clinical, research and practical application of law to the future legal professionals.

The academic collaboration with Wordict-IP would help students to equip industry and practice ready in the areas of Intellectual Property Law which includes, copy rights, trademarks, patents and geographical indication filings.

Advocate for the Wordict-IP Ashok Ram Kumar, who countersigned the MoU, said that VSL and Wordict-IP recognise the value of mutual cooperation and are desirous of entering into this MoU to facilitate academic collaboration between the two organisations to promote academic research, capacity building, academic collaborative activities and to develop the online professional courses and leadership development programmes on Intellectual Property Law.

Registrar of VIT-AP University Dr CLV Sivakumar, Dean VIT-AP School of Law Dr Benarji Chakka, the students, the faculty of the university were present.