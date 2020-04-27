Amaravati: Yanamala lambasts YSRCP leaders for violating lockdown norms

Amaravati: Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu criticised the State government for trying to divert the attention of the people in the name of conducting more number of Covid-19 tests.

He blamed the government stating that the number of coronavirus positive cases were increasing only because of the failure of the State government in timely reacting and taking preventive measures.

Yanamala expressed concern over Covid-19 cases rising with each passing day in an alarming manner contrary to projections by the NITI Aayog which indicated a countrywide decline in new cases by May 16.

He blamed the Ministers and ruling party MLAs for their insensitive and irresponsible activities during the lockdown that caused 101 per cent increase in positive cases in just a month's time.

Yanamala warned that the TDP would complain to the Central team with video documentary evidence in a day or two on how the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government failed to prevent lockdown violations by YSRCP leaders that led to a spike in Covid cases.

By organising crowd-based activities to seek votes, the YSRCP MLAs contributed to the spread of infections, he alleged. The TDP leader said that the Central teams already visited five States to monitor preventive measures and one more team would visit AP soon.

While many reports showed deteriorating situation in AP, the YSRCP government was underreporting new cases to mislead the entire nation.

AP government was trying to show a lesser rate of increase in new cases by drawing comparisons with inflated number of tests than that were actually conducted.

Official reports already available indicated that new infections rose to nearly 1100 by April 26.